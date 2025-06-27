Maa Movie Review: Kajol Shines But the Rest Falls Flat In This Horror Show

Die-hard fans of horror, you are in for a major disappointment if you expect many jump scares in the latest horror thriller, Maa. Maa, directed by Vishal Furia, is a continuation of the Shaitaan franchise, which achieved significant success at the box office. Ajay Devgn, Kajol's husband and Bollywood star, also directed a brief part of Maa's climax.

Maa Movie Review: Kajol's Horror Drama Fails to Engage

Released amidst reasonable anticipation, Maa swiftly delves into the poignant realm of a mother defying all challenges to safeguard her daughter. Even in the end, she says, "I can't wait for magic to happen to save my daughter." This conclusion conclusion shows that the film fully focuses on the emotional mother-daughter bond rather than giving chills to the audiences with a proper horror setup.

Maa may appeal to Kajol fans who want to see her shine in dramatic scenes, but for those who want to be scared, the jump scares come and go, and some are just to show it's a horror movie. Inconsistent writing also affects Maa, especially in the latter half.

The team of Maa could have focused more on the poor VFX work that ruined what could have been a great climax. There is no doubting Kajol's prowess as a performer, and it's safe to say that she is the only saving grace in a film that takes yet another failed attempt at the horror genre.

Those who watched and loved Khauf, the fantastic web series from Prime Video, Maa would not appeal to with respect to the genre, but for those who want to witness Kajol shine in a role that's like a walk in the park for her, you can give Maa a watch in the theaters this weekend.