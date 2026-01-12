T-SAT Launches Free EAPCET 2026–27 Coaching Classes for Students

In a major boost for aspirants preparing for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2026–27, the Telangana Skills Academics and Training (T-SAT) Network has announced a comprehensive digital learning initiative. The programme will begin on January 12 and continue for 112 days, supporting students until May 2.

As part of this initiative, around 450 educational episodes will be delivered to help candidates strengthen their preparation for competitive entrance examinations in the coming academic year. The classes will be offered entirely free of cost, with a special focus on students from economically weaker sections and rural areas who may not be able to afford private coaching facilities.

The daily lessons will cover key EAPCET subjects, including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Students will be able to access the content through multiple platforms such as T-SAT satellite television channels, the official T-SAT mobile application and YouTube, ensuring flexible and convenient learning options.

For television viewers, the educational programmes will be telecast every morning at 7:00 am on the T-SAT Vidya Channel and again in the evening at 7:00 pm on the T-SAT Nipuna Channel, allowing students to choose a time that best suits their study schedule.

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