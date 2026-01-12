January 13 Bank Holiday or Not? Banks Open or Closed Today

As January 13 approaches, many customers are checking whether banks will remain closed or operate as usual. According to the official holiday schedules, January 13 is a regular working day for banks across most parts of India.

There are no national festivals, government holidays or special occasions scheduled on January 13 that would lead to a nationwide bank closure. As a result, public sector banks, private banks and regional rural banks are expected to function normally, offering all routine banking services.

While Lohri is observed in some northern states, it is not listed as a mandatory bank holiday in the official banking calendar. Therefore, banks will remain open even in states where Lohri is culturally celebrated, unless a specific local notification states otherwise. As of now, no state has announced a bank holiday on January 13.

Customers can visit bank branches, complete transactions and access in-branch services without disruption. However, it is always advisable to check with the local branch in rare cases of regional adjustments.

In summary, January 13 is not a bank holiday, and banking operations will continue as usual across the country.

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