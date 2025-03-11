Summer Holidays 2025 reduced in Maharashtra; New Schedule here!

The summer holidays, which are eagerly looked forward to by students, stand to be shortened this year in Maharashtra. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) declared that the Periodic Assessment Test (PAT) for classes 1 to 4 of SSC Board schools would be held between April 8 and April 25, with the results declared on May 1. According to this, the schools would need to function during the entire month of May, leaving the students with scant time for their summer vacations.

The Reason Behind the New PAT Schedule

The most important reason behind this unexpected announcement is the ASER Report on the quality of school education across the nation. The report reflected on the need to enhance children's reading and math skills. To counter this, the government has made up its mind to use the whole academic year, which closes on April 30. The decision has been challenged by school principals and teachers, who are of the view that holding exams during the summer season will be harmful to the health of students.

Opposition to the New PAT Schedule

Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary School Principals' Association has made a representation to the SCERT, calling for the PAT exam to be held throughout the state from April 8 to 12. The association contended that examinations during the summer season would prove to be troublesome for students, especially those belonging to rural backgrounds where schools have inadequate infrastructure. Moreover, the association has pointed out that the new schedule will leave teachers with insufficient time to complete the evaluation process.

Impact on Summer Holidays

The choice to hold exams in April-May will certainly affect the summer vacations of students. April and May are generally months when students get a chance to unwind and rejuvenate after a long academic session. But this year, students will have to miss their summer vacations and instead prepare for their exams. This choice is certain to dismay students, who were eagerly anticipating a well-deserved break.

The move to hold exams in April-May has evoked controversy among school principals, teachers, and students. While the government's desire to enhance the quality of education is noble, the exam timing is set to inconvenience the students. With the debate still raging, one thing is clear – the student summer holidays in Maharashtra will take a big hit this year.

