Summer Holidays 2025: Class 10, 11, 12 Tamil Nadu schools schedule

The Tamil Nadu state government declared the summer holiday period for state schools. Class 10, 11, and 12 holidays will start after the completion of the board examinations.

As per the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, Class 12 board exams will be carried out from March 3 to March 25. Major subject exams like Mathematics, Science, Commerce, and Humanities will take place on different dates.

Class 11 exams have been planned between March 5 and March 27, based on Science, Arts, and Vocational subjects. The practice exams for both Classes 11 and 12 took place during February 2025.

Class 10 (SSLC) students will see board exams on March 28 and will end on April 15. The most important subjects covered during the exam will be language, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

The Class 12 summer vacation will probably start from March 26, whereas the Class 11 students will have their summer vacation starting from March 28. Class 10 students will start their summer vacation on April 16.

The date of holidays may differ in each school, but schools announce holidays after the conclusion of the main exams. The students are recommended to visit the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu from time to time to have updates on or modifications in the schedule.

