Ramadan 2025: Foods to Avoid During Roza

As Ramadan approaches, many people prepare for fasting with a variety of delicious dishes. However, it’s crucial to be mindful of your diet, especially during Sehri and Iftar, to avoid discomfort throughout the day.

Foods to Avoid During Sehri

Fried and spicy foods can cause digestive issues and discomfort while fasting. Tea and coffee should also be avoided as their caffeine content can lead to dehydration. Sugary foods and drinks, such as soda and packaged juices, should be limited to prevent blood sugar spikes and dehydration.

High-salt foods, like chips and salty snacks, should be avoided as they can lead to dehydration. Processed foods and heavy, greasy meals can also affect your metabolism, making it harder to get through the day.

Foods That Increase Thirst

Certain foods can make you feel thirstier during the day. Salt, spicy dishes, and oily foods are common culprits that cause dehydration. These foods take longer to digest and can leave you feeling uncomfortable. Tea and coffee, due to their caffeine, should also be skipped to avoid further dehydration. Red meat, eggs, and fish should be eaten in moderation, and if you choose eggs, it’s better to eat only the egg whites.

Mindful Eating During Iftar

After fasting all day, it’s important to eat mindfully during Iftar. Start with light, fiber-rich foods such as salads and fruits, which are easier for the stomach to digest. Follow this with protein sources like chickpeas or yogurt. Afterward, you can enjoy your main meal, like rice or roti. This approach helps your digestive system adjust smoothly after a long day of fasting.

By making these mindful choices, you can maintain energy levels and stay comfortable throughout the month of Ramadan.