SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Expected Date, Official Website and How to check!

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the SSC GD Constable result shortly. Those who attended the examination can anticipate cross-checking their results on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD result/merit list for 2025 will be available in PDF format, with the roll numbers and names of shortlisted candidates for the subsequent selection process.

How to Check the SSC GD Constable Result 2025

Candidates can verify the SSC GD result by following the steps below:

Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Search for the SSC GD result link.

Carefully read the result PDF.

Download the PDF and keep it for future reference.

What to Look for in the SSC GD Result

The SSC GD result/merit list shall contain the roll number and names of the candidates selected for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The SSC GD cut off and scorecard, which shall be drawn state-wise, category-wise, and force-wise, shall also be released by the Commission based on the performance of the candidates in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE). Shortlisted candidates in the SSC GD result will have to undergo the PET and PST, which will be carried out by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

