SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025: 3,131 Government Posts Open, Apply Now

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a massive recruitment exercise for government jobs, providing more than 3,131 opportunities for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025. The recruitment drive offers a major chance for class 12 pass-outs to get permanent jobs in the government in the clerical and data entry fields.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025, candidates should satisfy the following conditions:

Age: The age limit is between 18 to 27 years as of August 1, 2025, with relaxations applicable for reserved categories.

Education: The candidate needs to have passed Class 12 or equivalent, with certain requirements for specific posts, for example, Data Entry Operator (DEO) posts, which have Science stream and Mathematics as a requirement.

Posts and Vacancies

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025 consists of many Group C posts, including:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)

Data Entry Operator (DEO)

DEO Grade 'A' in some ministries

Exam Pattern and Selection Procedure

The procedure for selection includes two stages:

Stage I: A Computer-Based Test (CBT) with 100 questions, divided into four sections: General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.

Stage II: Descriptive and skill tests, such as typing tests or data entry, depending on the vacancy.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online on the SSC site (ssc.gov.in) from June 23 to July 18. The application fee is ₹100, which can be exempt for some categories like SC/ST/PwD/Women/Ex-Servicemen.

Key Dates

Application Window: June 23 to July 18

Fee Payment Last Date: July 19, 11 pm

Exam Dates: September 8 to 18

Advice for Candidates

Apply in Advance: Apply early enough in advance of the closing date to avoid last-minute problems.

Prepare Well: Pay attention to both levels of the test and practice consistently.

Stay Informed: Keep an eye on the SSC portal for new information regarding admit cards, exam centers, and results.

If candidates adhere to these tips and fulfill the eligibility requirements, they will have better chances of being successful in the SSC CHSL Recruitment 2025.

