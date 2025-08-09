SSC CGL 2025 Exam Postponed: Check Revised Dates and Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification of the rescheduling of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025, which was initially slated to begin on August 13. The fresh dates for the examination are going to be released soon, with the test probably scheduled in the first week of September.

Reason Behind the Postponement

The delay in the SSC CGL 2025 exam is due to technical issues encountered during the Phase XIII exams. Several test centers had system failures and disruptions, impacting a significant number of candidates. Due to these complications, the SSC has determined to reschedule the exam to facilitate a fair and smooth experience for all the candidates.

Re-Test for Affected Candidates

The SSC has reported that approximately 55,000 affected candidates will be re-tested. The Commission is also moving in the direction of examining its examination technology and operations so that nothing like this happens in the future. Through this initiative, the SSC wants to restore confidence and make sure that the examination process is conducted fairly and in an efficient manner.

One-Time Registration (OTR) Editing Window Reopened

In a connected move, the SSC has reopened the window of One Time Registration (OTR) from August 14 to August 31. The candidates can make use of this opportunity to correct their personal information prior to the commencement of the application process in September. It should be noted that no corrections will be permissible once the application process begins.

Impact on Candidates

The rescheduling of the SSC CGL 2025 exam has relieved many of the candidates who were impacted by the technical issues. The move to re-examine the impacted candidates is an initiative aimed at restoring fairness and transparency to the examination process. Candidates are recommended to monitor the SSC website closely for any information on the revised exam timetable and other crucial announcements.

Conclusion

SSC's move to delay the CGL 2025 exam is a proactive step to resolve the technical glitches encountered by the Phase XIII exams. Through an examination of its exam technology and functioning, the Commission seeks to ensure a smooth and impartial experience for all candidates. With the reopening of the OTR editing window, candidates can verify their details beforehand before applying for the exam.

