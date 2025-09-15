September 2025 School Holidays in India: Onam, Id-e-Milad, Durga Puja

September 2025 School Holidays: September in India is a month that blends academics with celebrations. For students, it is a period packed with midterm exams, assignments, and cultural activities. Yet, the month also brings welcome breaks as schools observe holidays for major festivals. By mid-September, festivals like Onam and Id-e-Milad have already been celebrated, with several more holidays lined up in the coming weeks.

From Kerala’s Onam to West Bengal’s Durga Puja and Id-e-Milad celebrated in multiple states, September’s holiday calendar showcases India’s rich cultural diversity and often reshapes school schedules. However, it is important to note that holiday dates vary across states and education boards, influenced by regional traditions and local practices. Parents and students should always confirm specific school holidays in advance.

September 2025 School Holidays:

Onam Celebrations (September 4–5, 2025)

Kerala’s vibrant harvest festival, Onam, begins with First Onam on September 4 and peaks with Thiruvonam on September 5. Schools across Kerala typically remain closed, allowing students to participate in cultural events, traditional feasts, and games. The holiday also provides a chance for children to connect with Kerala’s cultural heritage.

Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi (September 5–6, 2025)

The birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad will be observed on September 5 and 6. Schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and other states may remain closed. In northeastern states like Sikkim and Manipur, the festival is also significant, sometimes coinciding with local celebrations such as Indrajatra on September 6.

Friday Following Eid (September 12, 2025)

In Jammu and Srinagar, September 12 may be a holiday, marking the customary observance of the Friday following Eid. This gives families additional time for community gatherings and festive celebrations.

Navratra Sthapna (September 22, 2025)

Rajasthan will observe Navratra Sthapna on September 22, marking the beginning of nine days of devotion to Goddess Durga. Schools may remain closed as families prepare for the festival, providing students with a short break before the larger Durga Puja holidays.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday (September 23, 2025)

Jammu and Srinagar will commemorate Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birth anniversary on September 23. Schools in the region may remain shut as the day reflects on local history and legacy.

Durga Puja Holidays (September 29–30, 2025)

The final week of September is reserved for Durga Puja, one of India’s grandest festivals. On September 29, Maha Saptami may result in school closures in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam, continuing with Maha Ashtami on September 30 in states including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. Many schools may extend holidays into early October, creating a long festive break for students.

Potential Long Weekends in September

September 2025 offers the possibility of long weekends. The Onam–Id-e-Milad stretch (September 4–7) already provided extended holidays in some southern states. Similarly, Durga Puja at the month’s end may link with weekends, giving students more time to balance studies and festivities.

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