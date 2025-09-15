Bank Holidays in India from September 15 to 21, 2025

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared that in the week of September 15 to 21, 2025, there would be only one bank holiday, mainly because of a local festival in some areas. According to RBI guidelines, banks in the nation hold compulsory holidays such as Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Regional observances could make other closures in some states or cities.

For those planning to carry out important banking work or in-person transactions, it is crucial to be aware of these holidays to avoid any inconvenience. Since some holidays are state-specific, it's always wise to confirm with your local branch before heading out.

Bank Holiday Details for September 15–21, 2025

As per the RBI’s official list, the only bank closure this week is on:

Thursday, 18th September: All public and private banking services will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on the occasion of the Unitarian Anniversary Day.

The 128th anniversary of the establishment of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh, who was a prominent member of the Khasi people of Meghalaya, is the occasion being honored. Although the day is traditionally observed in Meghalaya, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will also close on the occasion.

September 2025: Complete List of Regional Bank Holidays

Following is a wider overview of bank holidays in various regions for the remainder of the month:

September 18 (Thursday) – Srinagar and Jammu banks will be closed to celebrate Unitarian Anniversary Day.

September 22 (Monday) – Jaipur banks will have a holiday for Navratra Sthapna, a holiday that marks the beginning of the Navratri festival, which is celebrated throughout by Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) – Public and private banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruler of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) – Maha Saptami, the seventh day of the Durga Puja celebration, has been announced as a bank holiday in Agartala, Guwahati, and Kolkata.

September 30 (Tuesday) – Some of the cities, such as Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ranchi, Patna, Imphal, Kolkata, Agartala, and Guwahati, will observe a bank holiday on Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, a significant day in Durga Puja and Navratri.

What Banking Services Remain Available During Holidays?

Although branches are closed because of official holidays, most of the banking operations may be accessed digitally. Customers may:

Access internet banking and mobile apps to transfer funds, make bill payments, or access account balances.

Utilize ATM facilities for cash transactions and balance checks.

Use UPI systems and other digital payment gateways for instant transactions.

But it is noteworthy that services that require cheques, demand drafts, and other negotiable instruments might not be settled until the following business day. These services come under the Negotiable Instruments Act, in terms of which the RBI publishes its holiday calendar annually.

Key Takeaway

For the period September 15–21, only on Thursday, September 18, will banks be shut down in Jammu and Srinagar for the Unitarian Anniversary Day. Since digital banking is accessible 24/7, most critical services are not affected. Nonetheless, it's always a good idea to keep tabs on your local bank's working schedule and schedule any essential banking needs accordingly.

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