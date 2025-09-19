September 20 school holiday or not?

As of September 20, 2025, the majority of schools all over India are conducting business as usual, with regular classes in most states. Although some areas have periodic local closures caused by festivals or weather, today is generally a normal school day for all children across the country.

State-Wise School Status for September 20

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Schools are operational, in wake of the recent light rains in areas such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad. Although some light showers continue, officials have assured no state closure for September 20. Parents are requested to check local school announcements for any final updates.

Maharashtra: Schools are operating normally. Following heavy rains, closure on September 17, operations returned on September 18 and continue today.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab: Classes are going on as usual. On September 22, Navratri celebrations are near, and preparations in certain regions would be seen, but schools are open on September 20.

Jammu & Kashmir: The majority of schools are operating as usual, with just a few isolated pockets like Leh, Ladakh, and Drass, where temporary advisories can be given by local authorities if the need arises.

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Tripura: Schools go about their routines as usual, with no Durga Puja breaks immediately around the festival later in the month.

Forthcoming Festival and Dussehra Holidays

As September 20 finds normal school life in most areas, students and parents must prepare for the festive breaks later in September:

Navratri Sthapana: September 22 – celebrated in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and North India.

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday: September 23 – Jammu & Kashmir.

Mahalaya Amavasya: September 27 – Eastern states, including West Bengal and Odisha.

Bathukamma Festival: September 27 – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Durga Puja & Dussehra: September 29–30 – West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura, with schools likely closed in these states.

Conclusion

For September 20, 2025, Indian schools are generally open, and students may look forward to a regular day at school. Although recent rainfall in Telangana resulted in small-scale disruptions, officials have assured normal functions. Parents should watch out for notifications from schools, particularly in areas experiencing localized weather or upcoming festivals. As Navratri and Dussehra are coming up later this month, students can anticipate prolonged breaks in certain states.

Also read: Top Dussehra Melas in India 2025 You Must Visit