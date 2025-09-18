September 19 School Holiday or not?

As of September 19, 2025, schools in the majority of India's regions are running normally, with no national-level announcement of a holiday. Although the recent days had random school closures on account of heavy rain and local festivals, today is back to normal class schedules for students in most states.

Rainfall Impact in Telangana and Around

Telangana has seen sporadic rains in the last few days, mainly in districts such as Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nizamabad. Though the rains brought minor inconveniences, it has been confirmed by local authorities that schools will operate as usual on September 19. Students from places with remaining light showers are suggested to keep an eye on local school notices for any ultimate changes, but large-scale closures are not expected.

State-Wise School Status for September 19

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Schools are functioning normally, with regular classes. Parents are requested to keep track of district updates in case of localized water-logging or minor weather activity.

Maharashtra: Following heavy rain and school shutdown on September 17, school was reopened on September 18. Classes should proceed normally today.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat: Schools are open. There might have been some local festival preparations, but that is a normal working day on September 19.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools in all districts except perhaps Leh, Ladakh, and Drass are running normally. Local notice of closures for events or administration will be given as necessary.

West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar: As Durga Puja is later in the month, schools are running normally on September 19.

Upcoming Festival Holidays

While September 19 sees regular school operations, parents and students should plan ahead for festivals later in the month that may affect school schedules:

Navratri Sthapana: September 22 (Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of North India)

Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday: September 23 (Jammu & Kashmir)

Mahalaya Amavasya: September 27 (Eastern states)

Bathukamma Festival: September 27 (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh)

Durga Puja: September 29–30 (West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura)

Conclusion

For September 19, 2025, Indian schools are mostly functioning normally without any declared nationwide holiday. Although recent rain in Telangana was a cause for concern, the authorities have assured that classes continue. Parents and students should continue to check through official school announcements or local news channels, particularly in regions with lingering weather impacts. In general, September 19 is a regular school day, and students can make their plans accordingly.

Also read: Bathukamma Festival 2025 Dates: When Does It Start and End in Telangana?