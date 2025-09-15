September 16 School Holiday in Pune due to rains?

Pune city has been witnessing incessant rains since last night, which caused rampant waterlogging, uprooted trees, and crawling traffic. As a precautionary step, many schools, mainly in the Hadapsar belt, were closed today, 15 September 2025. Parents and students are now eagerly waiting to learn if the holiday is extended to tomorrow, 16 September.

Heavy Rains Throw Daily Life Off Track

Heavy showers have inundated various areas of Pune, rendering commutation unsafe for pedestrians as well as vehicles. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has requested citizens not to venture out unless indispensable. Public transport too has been affected, with buses and autos stranded for hours on major city roads.

IMD Declares Orange Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Pune and other neighboring districts such as Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Beed, Ahilyanagar, and Latur. The region is likely to see heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds of 40–50 km/h, as per the latest forecast.

In its recent advisory, the IMD cautioned: "Within the next several hours, districts like Pune, Solapur, Ahilyanagar, and Beed can expect winds of up to 50 km/h, thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain."

Schools on Alert for 16 September

Schools have, at the moment, announced a holiday for only 15 September 2025. Whether or not schools will remain closed on 16 September will be known based on the severity of tonight's weather. Officials are likely to take stock of the situation later tonight or early tomorrow morning before making an official announcement.

Parents have been told to closely watch school circulars, local news channels, or PMC announcements for confirmation. Most parents believe today's school closure was a reasonable measure for kids' safety, given flooded roads and slippery routes all over the city.

What Parents Should Do

Watch for WhatsApp or SMS messages from schools.

Monitor the PMC or district administration social media handles.

Don't send children out until there is a clear announcement.

Key Takeaway

Even as schools in Pune were shut down today (15 September 2025) because of the incessant rains, no word has been received so far regarding closures for tomorrow, 16 September. This will entirely be decided based on the overnight rainfall and the IMD advisory. Parents should remain vigilant and ensure safety first before making arrangements for tomorrow.

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