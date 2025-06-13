Schools Reopen in Telangana; Education Department Distributes Textbooks and Uniforms

The Telangana government schools reopened on Thursday to kick-start a new school year. Welcome banners and posters welcomed the students, while education officials and local leaders greeted them warmly. Students had a 50-day summer vacation before reporting back to school.

Textbooks and Uniform Distribution

On the opening day, schools gave out textbooks and uniforms to students. As per education officials, about 5 million textbooks and 2 million uniforms were supplied to the state. The Chief Minister's Office had directed all districts to provide textbooks and uniforms on the first day of school. However some districts experienced delays in providing textbooks, and in other places, uniforms were not available for all the students. Authorities have promised the distribution will be finished within a week.

Progress in Education

Until today, 101.7 million textbooks have been distributed to 27,852 government, aided, and residential schools in the state. 8.3 million students went to school on the first day, and 5.5 million students were given textbooks. This year, the government has made up its mind to distribute 20.3 million students' uniforms. Teachers gave a single uniform set to students who went to school on the first day, and the second one will be distributed shortly.

New Curriculum

This year, Artificial Intelligence will be introduced as a subject in schools. Textbooks for this subject have been distributed to students. However, attendance was relatively low on the first day, with many students yet to join.

Digital Learning Resources

