UP Schools Holiday: Noida & Ghaziabad Government Schools Closed Aug 14–17

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has announced the closure of government primary schools in Noida and Ghaziabad from August 14 to August 17, according to reports by The Times of India. Private schools, however, are not affected and can choose to remain open on August 14.

The decision has raised concerns among teachers about its impact on the learning process. A primary school teacher from Noida expressed worry, saying, “Just a few days back, schools were closed for nearly a week due to the Kanwar Yatra. Now, another four-day break may affect the teaching-learning process, especially for younger students,” TOI reported.

The four-day closure coincides with multiple holidays: a restricted holiday for Chehlum on August 14, Independence Day on August 15, Janmashtami on August 16, and Sunday on August 17.

Private schools have flexibility

Noida’s Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Rahul Panwar clarified that private schools can decide whether to operate on August 14. “Aug 14 is a restricted holiday. If any private school wants to remain open, they can,” he said.

For Independence Day on August 15, all schools will reopen briefly for flag hoisting and celebrations, Panwar added.

Independence Day and other celebrations

Officials outlined the Independence Day programme, with Dharmendra Kumar, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Ghaziabad, noting, “Majority of Independence Day celebrations will take place in higher secondary schools on Thursday and Friday. Saturday is a holiday for Janmashtami.” Schools have also been given guidelines regarding flag hoisting, cultural events, and safety protocols.

Mixed reactions from teachers

While some teachers worry about disruption to academics, others see the break as a chance to recharge. A Ghaziabad school teacher welcomed the announcement, saying, “It’s good that it’s a long weekend. It gives everyone time to relax and recharge. Teachers, too, need some rest in the middle of a hectic term.”