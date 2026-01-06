School Holidays in Jaipur Due To Intense Coldwave: Jan 6 to 10 Till Class 5, Jan 6 to 8 for Classes 6 to 8

An intense cold spell sweeping across north and eastern India has prompted authorities in several states to temporarily shut schools, with Jaipur among the first to announce class-wise closures to protect students’ health.

In Jaipur district, the administration has ordered a suspension of classes in both government and private schools after warnings from the weather department about extreme cold conditions. Under the latest directive, students from pre-primary to Class 5 will not attend school from January 6 to January 10, while those studying in Classes 6 to 8 have been given holidays from January 6 to January 8.

Officials clarified that the decision is purely precautionary, aimed at shielding young children from health risks linked to harsh winter temperatures. Teachers, however, have been instructed to report to schools as usual, and all examinations scheduled during this period will go ahead without any changes. School managements have also been asked to strictly follow safety protocols on campus.

The order has been issued by the district administration, directing the District Education Officer to ensure smooth implementation across all institutions with the support of block-level education officials. Authorities have warned that schools failing to comply with the instructions could face action under the Disaster Management Act, 2003.

This move follows an earlier announcement by the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, which had declared winter vacations across the state from December 25 to January 5. With temperatures continuing to dip, Jaipur has now opted for extended and selective closures, particularly for younger students.

Similar measures are being rolled out elsewhere. In Jharkhand, schools in cities such as Ranchi and Jamshedpur will remain closed until January 6, while a broader state-level order has mandated closures from January 6 to January 8 for students from pre-nursery to Class 12. During this period, teaching and non-teaching staff in government schools are required to attend for non-academic duties.

Meanwhile, Tripura has announced a blanket shutdown of all schools—government, aided, and private—from January 6 to January 10. Chief Minister Manik Saha said the step was necessary in view of the prevailing cold wave conditions across the state.

Administrations across affected regions have reiterated that the safety and well-being of students remain the highest priority as winter conditions intensify in several parts of the country.