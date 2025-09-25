School Holiday on September 25, 2025: State-Wise Updates

With the festive season here, schools in various states in India are experiencing regular holidays in September. A few states have announced holidays for schools on Thursday, September 25, 2025, due to a combination of reasons—that vary from religious celebrations to incessant rains and flood-like situations. Parents and students seeking information can look below for the latest.

West Bengal Schools Closed Due to Rainfall and Floods

West Bengal government has declared that all the state-owned schools will be closed on September 24 and 25. This follows an appeal by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the authorities to protect children from the risks of flooded roads and potential electrocution hazards due to continuous heavy rains and flooding. Education Minister's office has confirmed the school closure, but has directed teachers and officials to work from home and complete overdue academic activities. This shutdown is just days before the Durga Puja holiday later in the month starts.

Telangana's Long Dussehra Break

Telangana children get a long Dasara holiday this year. Telangana schools remain shut from September 21 to October 3, 2025, providing kids with a 13-day holiday. This overlaps with the vibrant Bathukamma Festival, which takes place over nine days (September 21–30). Bathukamma is one of the biggest cultural festivals in which women, attired in traditional garments, design colorful flower arrangements made of seasonal flowers. September 21, the beginning of the festival, also happens to be a government and bank holiday, so that maximum participation in the festivities is ensured.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Autumn Break

For the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), the Autumn Break for the year 2025 falls between September 27 and October 25, 2025. Next big vacation after this extended break comes in the form of the Winter Break from December 23. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) manages the official holiday schedule that specifies national gazetted and restricted holidays. Parents can find precise schedules on the official KVS portal or respective school websites.

Festival Holidays in Other States

Besides West Bengal and Telangana, some other states are also revising school calendars according to local festivals:

Delhi: Autumn break will be celebrated between September 29 and October 1, coinciding with Durga Puja and Dussehra festivities.

Maharashtra: Dussehra holidays differ from district to district, normally falling in late September and early October.

Odisha, Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal: Partial closure of schools is possible for community-specific celebrations, particularly as Durga Puja starts from September 29.

Final Note

With September characterized by seasonal rains and a succession of festivals, schools in India are declaring holiday closures to reconcile cultural festivals with safety issues. Parents and pupils are urged to monitor local government bulletins and school circulars to remain informed of abrupt shifts in the academic calendar.

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