School Holiday November 3: Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telangana Updates

As the Cyclone Montha alert subsides, schools in various states are resuming normal operations. Let's check the school holiday status for November 3, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools Likely to Function Normally

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light rain and thunderstorms in some parts of Andhra Pradesh from November 3-4. Although schools were closed on October 31 and November 1 due to the cyclone alert, they are expected to operate normally on Monday, November 3. However, district-wise updates will be available on official school websites and WhatsApp groups.

Tamil Nadu: Regular Classes on November 3

Schools in Tamil Nadu will function as usual on November 3, as the IMD has not forecasted any heavy rain for the day. While light rain is predicted for the next week, schools will only be closed if heavy rain warnings are issued.

Odisha: Schools Reopen After Cyclone-Related Holiday

The declared holiday related to Cyclone Montha ended on October 31, and schools are expected to reopen on November 3. Many schools are still being used as relief centers, and parents are advised to check for updates on school portals and WhatsApp groups.

Telangana: Some Districts May Witness School Closures

Some districts in Telangana, such as Khammam and Bhadradri, witnessed heavy rainfall and school closures. The situation remains unchanged, and district authorities may announce further closures.

To stay updated on school holidays and schedules, parents are advised to join official school WhatsApp groups, where real-time information and notifications will be shared.

Also read: Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025: Full List and Festival Details