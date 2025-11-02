Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025: Full List and Festival Details

Students in Karnataka can look forward to a few holidays in November 2025. Although October was packed with long festive breaks for Dasara and Diwali, the month of November will bring fewer days off. In October, students had enjoyed an extended break from October 8 to 18, largely due to the delay in the Social and Educational Survey, giving them a total of 11 days of holidays.

However, even though November doesn’t have as many breaks, the few scheduled holidays—along with weekends—will still offer students enough time to relax, spend quality moments with family and friends, or take short trips before the academic year progresses further.

Kannada Rajyotsava – 1 November 2025

Karnataka begins the month with one of its most significant state celebrations — Kannada Rajyotsava, observed on November 1 every year. This day marks the formation of the state in 1956, when all Kannada-speaking regions of southern India were united to form what was originally known as Mysore State. In 1973, it was officially renamed Karnataka.

Kannada Rajyotsava is celebrated across the state with parades, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and cultural programs that honor Karnataka’s language, art, and heritage. Schools and colleges remain closed on this day as citizens take part in festivities that highlight the pride and unity of the Kannada people.

Guru Nanak Jayanti – 5 November 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, commemorates the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. While this festival is observed with great devotion across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and several northern states, it is not widely observed as a school holiday in Karnataka.

In other parts of India, this day is celebrated with kirtans, prayers, processions, and community meals (langars) in Gurudwaras, reflecting the core Sikh principles of equality, peace, and service to humanity.

Kanakadasa Jayanti – 8 November 2025

Another important occasion for Karnataka is Kanakadasa Jayanti, celebrated every year to honor Sri Kanaka Dasa, a revered 16th-century saint, poet, philosopher, and composer. Kanaka Dasa was known for his devotion to Lord Krishna and his contributions to Kannada literature and Bhakti movement poetry.

On this day, schools and colleges across the state remain closed as people pay tribute to his teachings and cultural legacy. Temples and community centers organize devotional songs, speeches, and cultural events to remember his contributions to society.

December 2025 Holidays Preview

As the academic year moves ahead, students can also look forward to a few notable holidays in December. The month will bring festive celebrations like Huthri Festival, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, allowing students to enjoy the winter season with joy and festivity before the year comes to an end.

Conclusion

While November 2025 may not be as packed with holidays as October, Karnataka students still have a few meaningful breaks to look forward to. Festivals like Kannada Rajyotsava and Kanakadasa Jayanti reflect the state’s rich cultural and linguistic pride, giving students a chance to celebrate their heritage. Combined with weekends and upcoming December festivals, these holidays provide a perfect balance between study and celebration for school children across Karnataka.

Also read: November 2025 Bank Holidays in India: Complete List