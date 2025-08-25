School Holiday List August 25–27: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jammu, Uttarakhand, HP

The schools in various districts in India got holidays for a week because of a heavy rainfall warning and major festivals. Holiday announcements have been made by officials to provide safety to the students and to enable people to enjoy significant festivals.

Jaipur Announces Two-Day Holiday

The district administration of Jaipur has declared a two-day holiday on August 25 and 26, 2025, for schools and Anganwadi centers because of continued heavy rain and a red alert declared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The holiday is for classes from pre-primary to Class 12 in government and private schools.

Though the students will remain at home, the teachers and the non-teaching staff will have to report to duty. District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni emphasized that student safety is paramount and warned institutions against non-compliance, stating that action would be taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Instructions have been issued to the education authorities at all levels to see that the implementation is strict.

Other Rajasthan districts, such as Sikar, Karauli, Kota, Khetal-Tijara, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Ajmer, Kotputli-Bahror, Sirohi, Bundi, Bhilwara, Udaipur, Sawai Madhopur, and Nagaur, have also declared closure today. Schools in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa, and Didwana-Kuchaman will be closed on August 26. Holidays have been extended from August 25 to 27 in the Tonk district.

Maharashtra Schools Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, will be closed on Monday, August 25, 2025, for Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the state's largest festivals. The festival will also see other districts closed, providing students and families with a long break when taken together with the weekend.

Jammu and Other North States Promulgate Holiday Orders

In the Jammu division, government and private schools will be closed on August 25, 2025, because of adverse weather conditions. The Joint Director of Education made the order as a precaution.

Likewise, schools in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand will be closed today after the issue of heavy rainfall warnings. The directive applies to all government, aided, and private schools from Classes 1 to 12. In Himachal Pradesh, schools and colleges in four districts have been asked to be closed on August 25 during weather alerts for parts of the state.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations Continue Across States

Ganesh Chaturthi this year will occur on August 27, 2025, and states like Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana will observe the festival with huge crowds. Schools and colleges across these states will remain closed on this day, with some places also closing on the following days for Ganesh Visarjan.

Safety and Updates

Parents and students have been advised by authorities to monitor local notices, with the possibility of changed weather and further holidays being announced as needed. Catch-up sessions or online classes might be arranged later as required, based on instructional days lost.

