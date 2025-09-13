RRB NTPC Result 2025 Date: Expected in September, Check Updates Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate-level jobs in September 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for graduate-level jobs was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, and a record 26 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

Vacancy DetailsThere are 8113 vacancies available under various posts, including

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3144 posts

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1507 posts

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025

To check your RRB NTPC Result 2025, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of your respective RRB zone.

Click on the Result Link: Search for the "RRB NTPC Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Enter Login Details: Provide your Roll Number and Date of Birth to view your result.

Download Result: After your result is displayed on the screen, download and save it for reference in the future.

Additional Information

The provisional answer key was published on July 1, 2025, and the objection window ended on July 6, 2025.

There is negative marking, and 1/3rd of the total marks given for a question is deducted for each wrong answer.

The recruitment process comprises CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test (if applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination

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