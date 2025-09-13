RRB NTPC Result 2025 Date: Expected in September, Check Updates Here
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 for graduate-level jobs in September 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for graduate-level jobs was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, and a record 26 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.
Vacancy DetailsThere are 8113 vacancies available under various posts, including
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1736 vacancies
- Station Master: 994 vacancies
- Goods Train Manager: 3144 posts
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1507 posts
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 posts
How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025
To check your RRB NTPC Result 2025, simply follow these steps:
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of your respective RRB zone.
- Click on the Result Link: Search for the "RRB NTPC Result 2025" link on the homepage.
- Enter Login Details: Provide your Roll Number and Date of Birth to view your result.
- Download Result: After your result is displayed on the screen, download and save it for reference in the future.
Additional Information
- The provisional answer key was published on July 1, 2025, and the objection window ended on July 6, 2025.
- There is negative marking, and 1/3rd of the total marks given for a question is deducted for each wrong answer.
- The recruitment process comprises CBT-1, CBT-2, Skill Test (if applicable), Document Verification, and Medical Examination
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