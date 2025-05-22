RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2025 today, May 22: Direct link and process to check!

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is going to announce the Class 12 result for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today, May 22, at 5 PM. More than 8.9 lakh students are waiting for the results, and the results are going to be released for all the streams at the same time.

How to Check RBSE Class 12 Results

Students can check their results on the official websites:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

To verify the results online, students can do the following:

Go to the official website - rajresults.nic.in

Click on the "Senior Secondary Result 2024" link for your stream

Enter your roll number and other information

Click 'Submit'

Your result will be shown on the screen

Download and save for reference in the future

Verification of Results through DigiLocker

Students can also verify their results using DigiLocker by doing the following:

Go to rajresults.nic.in or open the DigiLocker app

or open the DigiLocker app Sign in with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Navigate to the 'Education' tab and choose 'RBSE'

Select Class 12 Marksheet

Input your roll number and download your digital marksheet

Checking Results through SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS by:

Entering: RJ12ROLL NUMBER

Sending it to 5676750 or 56263

Receiving their result on their mobile phone

Important Note

The board suggests students remain patient and calm while searching for results online, since heavy traffic can delay the websites. The students are also advised to take their original mark sheets from their respective institutions in the next few days.

Conclusion

The announcement of RBSE Class 12 results is an important event for students, and the board has facilitated it for them to access their scores online, through SMS, or through DigiLocker. With results pending for more than 8.9 lakh students, the board is adequately equipped to deal with the rush and make the result declaration process smooth.

