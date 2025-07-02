Rajasthan PTET Result 2025 Out at ptetvmoukota2025.in; How to check!

The Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2025 results have been announced officially by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University. Candidates who have written the 2-year and 4-year integrated courses can now obtain their results on the official website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Verifying PTET 2025 Results

To verify their results, candidates can simply follow the steps below:

Visit the official PTET website at ptetvmoukota2025.in.

Click on the PTET Result 2025 link on the homepage.

Choose the appropriate course link (2-year or 4-year) from the new page.

Enter your login credentials and proceed.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Save the result page for future use.

Maintain a hard copy of the result for future requirements.

PTET Examination Details

PTET exam for 2-year B.Ed. and 4-year B.A.B.Ed./B.Sc.B.Ed. was held on June 15, 2025, in all 41 districts of Rajasthan. The exam was held in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was published on June 9, and the candidates had till June 21 to raise objections.

Revised Final Answer Key

Along with the result, the updated final answer key of 2-year and 4-year integrated courses has also been put out. Candidates can check the official site for more information.

Candidates are requested to visit the official PTET website regularly for more information and updates.

