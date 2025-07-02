Class 10 & 12 Admissions in Delhi Govt Schools: Registration Starts July 9, 2025

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has released a second round of non-plan admissions for those students who want to join Class 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools. This is another chance for the students who live in Delhi to get admitted to the said classes.

Application Process

The second round of admission, referred to as CAT-II, will open for applications on July 9, 2025. The admission will be done on the basis of a Common Admission Test, which will be administered on August 2, 2025. The date for announcing test results is August 6, 2025.

Eligibility and Admission Criteria

Admissions will be available for the students living in Delhi, and admission will be conducted on the basis of the Common Admission Test performance. The test will be multiple-choice, and the students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in the test.

Exam Pattern

The pattern of the exam for Class 10 and 12 will differ. For Class 10, the test will be based on questions for five subjects: English, Hindi, Science, Social Science, and Maths. For Class 12, the question paper will be different depending on the stream selected by the student. The streams are Science, Commerce, and Humanities, each with certain subjects and weightage.

Admission Schedule

Below is the timetable for the second round of admissions:

Application opens: 9th July, 2025

Closing date to apply: 23rd July, 2025

Distribution of admit cards: 30th July, 2025

Common Admission Test (CAT): 2nd August, 2025 (10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon)

Announcement of result: 6th August, 2025

Schools Covered

The admissions will be applicable for Delhi government schools except Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV), School of Specialized Excellence (SoSE), and School of Excellence (SoE).

This second round of admissions provides an opportunity for students to secure a spot in government schools in Delhi. Interested students can apply and prepare for the Common Admission Test to increase their chances of securing admission.

