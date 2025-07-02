School Assembly News Headlines July 2: Top Stories from India and the World

Stay updated and motivated with our daily news updates and inspirational quotes for July 2. Here is a compilation of the day's top news stories from India, the world, and sports, as well as some motivational quotes to assist you in facing the day.

National News

India's First Cooperative Sector Pumped Storage Hydropower Project Inaugurated in Maharashtra: This new project works towards ensuring sustainable energy generation and benefits for local people.

NCB Crackdown on Darknet Drug Syndicate: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cracked a major darknet drug syndicate operating in India, seizing huge amounts of illegal substances.

Indian Railways Introduces RailOne App: The RailOne app aims to make train travel more efficient and convenient for passengers.

Crackdown on End-of-Life Vehicles: Authorities have initiated a nationwide crackdown on end-of-life vehicles, identifying more than 123 vehicles so far.

World News

US Senate Approves Historic Bill: The US Senate has approved a historic bill that can have significant ramifications for America and the global community.

Venezuela Legislators Declare UN Human Rights Head Persona Non Grata: The government of Venezuela has condemned the UN human rights head, declaring them persona non grata.

Trump Declares 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire: Israel has reportedly agreed to a 60-day Gaza ceasefire, with Hamas being threatened with the deal if it is not accepted.

Sports News

Divyanshi Bhowmick Wins Gold at Asian Youth TT Championships: Indian table tennis player Divyanshi Bhowmick won a gold medal at the Asian Youth TT Championships.

Indian Cricketers Told to Stay at Home: As a result of a suspicious package discovered in the city center of Birmingham, Indian cricketers have been told to remain indoors for security purposes.

Sakshi, Jaismine, and Lakshya Chahar Move to Next Round of World Boxing Cup: Indian boxers Sakshi, Jaismine, and Lakshya Chahar have moved to the next round of the World Boxing Cup.

Arsenal Signs Ex-Chelsea Goalkeeper: Arsenal has signed ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, bolstering their goalkeeping ranks.

Inspirational Quotes

Below are some inspiring quotes to motivate and encourage you:

"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt

"Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." - Roy T. Bennett

"You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." - Zig Ziglar

"The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs

"Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill

"Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson

"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." - Wayne Gretzky

"Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground." - Theodore Roosevelt

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk." - Mark Zuckerberg

These quotes can motivate and encourage you to strive for your goals, beat obstacles, and chase your dreams.

