School Assembly News Headlines July 2: Top Stories from India and the World
Stay updated and motivated with our daily news updates and inspirational quotes for July 2. Here is a compilation of the day's top news stories from India, the world, and sports, as well as some motivational quotes to assist you in facing the day.
National News
- India's First Cooperative Sector Pumped Storage Hydropower Project Inaugurated in Maharashtra: This new project works towards ensuring sustainable energy generation and benefits for local people.
- NCB Crackdown on Darknet Drug Syndicate: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cracked a major darknet drug syndicate operating in India, seizing huge amounts of illegal substances.
- Indian Railways Introduces RailOne App: The RailOne app aims to make train travel more efficient and convenient for passengers.
- Crackdown on End-of-Life Vehicles: Authorities have initiated a nationwide crackdown on end-of-life vehicles, identifying more than 123 vehicles so far.
World News
- US Senate Approves Historic Bill: The US Senate has approved a historic bill that can have significant ramifications for America and the global community.
- Venezuela Legislators Declare UN Human Rights Head Persona Non Grata: The government of Venezuela has condemned the UN human rights head, declaring them persona non grata.
- Trump Declares 60-Day Gaza Ceasefire: Israel has reportedly agreed to a 60-day Gaza ceasefire, with Hamas being threatened with the deal if it is not accepted.
Sports News
- Divyanshi Bhowmick Wins Gold at Asian Youth TT Championships: Indian table tennis player Divyanshi Bhowmick won a gold medal at the Asian Youth TT Championships.
- Indian Cricketers Told to Stay at Home: As a result of a suspicious package discovered in the city center of Birmingham, Indian cricketers have been told to remain indoors for security purposes.
- Sakshi, Jaismine, and Lakshya Chahar Move to Next Round of World Boxing Cup: Indian boxers Sakshi, Jaismine, and Lakshya Chahar have moved to the next round of the World Boxing Cup.
- Arsenal Signs Ex-Chelsea Goalkeeper: Arsenal has signed ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, bolstering their goalkeeping ranks.
Inspirational Quotes
Below are some inspiring quotes to motivate and encourage you:
- "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." - Eleanor Roosevelt
- "Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart." - Roy T. Bennett
- "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great." - Zig Ziglar
- "The only way to do great work is to love what you do." - Steve Jobs
- "Believe you can and you're halfway there." - Theodore Roosevelt
- "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill
- "Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going." - Sam Levenson
- "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take." - Wayne Gretzky
- "Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground." - Theodore Roosevelt
- "The biggest risk is not taking any risk." - Mark Zuckerberg
These quotes can motivate and encourage you to strive for your goals, beat obstacles, and chase your dreams.
Also read: Punjab Board Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Step-by-Step Guide to Download for Classes 1 to 12