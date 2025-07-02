Punjab Board Syllabus 2025-26 Released: Step-by-Step Guide to Download for Classes 1 to 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially released the updated subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the academic session 2025-26. The revised curriculum is now accessible for download on the board's official website — pseb.ac.in. This move aims to offer structured academic guidance to students, teachers, and parents at the beginning of the school year.

Class-Wise Syllabus Now Available Online

PSEB has published the syllabus in a clearly structured format to ensure easy access and reference. The syllabi for Classes 1 to 4 and Classes 6 and 7 are grouped together in bundled documents, while separate PDFs are available for Classes 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. This class-wise categorization enables smooth navigation and class-specific study planning.

Additional English Practical Materials for Senior Students

To further support academic development, especially in language skills, the board has introduced supplementary English Practical Resources for senior students. These include instructional guides, audio files, and worksheets aimed at enhancing listening, comprehension, and communication skills—an important step toward preparing students for board examinations.

What the Updated Curriculum Includes

Each syllabus document includes:

Subject-wise updated topics

Revised marking schemes

Practical components (where applicable)

Structured content for easy reference

Steps to Download the PSEB Syllabus 2025-26

Follow these simple steps to access the syllabus:

Visit the official website: pseb.ac.in

Click on the ‘Syllabus’ link on the homepage

Select the ‘Syllabus 2025-26’ section

Choose the class and subject

Open the PDF file

Save or print for future use

Stay Updated with Regular Notifications

PSEB urges students, parents, and educators to check the official portal frequently for further updates, new resources, and notifications. The newly added practical English materials, including downloadable audio files and guided worksheets, are designed to boost the overall communication skillset of students.

For detailed information and direct access to the syllabus and additional resources, visit the official website: pseb.ac.in.