Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: Exam on Sep 13 and 14

Rajasthan Police has officially released the admit cards for the Constable Recruitment Exam 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in, or through recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14, 2025. The test will carry a total of 150 marks and will be of two hours’ duration. Each correct answer will fetch one mark, while negative marking will apply for wrong answers.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 10,000 constable posts across Rajasthan Police. The registration process for the exam began on April 9 and closed on May 17, 2025.

Candidates are advised to download and print their admit cards well in advance and check all details carefully. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried to the examination hall, along with valid photo identification.

Click Here To Download Admit Card