Su From So OTT Runtime Sparks Controversy: Here's the Real Reason!

The Kannada film Su From So has found itself in the middle of an unusual online debate after its OTT release on JioHotstar. The movie, which originally ran for 2 hours and 17 minutes in theatres, now appears with a slightly shorter runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes on the streaming platform.

As soon as viewers noticed the difference, speculation began spreading across social media. Many wondered if the makers had trimmed certain scenes or if the platform had demanded cuts for the digital release. Hashtags and fan posts quickly made the runtime reduction a trending topic.

To clear the air, the film’s team issued an official clarification. They explained that the change has nothing to do with censorship or content edits. Instead, it is a technical adjustment. The OTT platform requested the film to be submitted in 25 frames per second, unlike theatres, where movies are projected in 24 frames per second. This shift in frame rate naturally reduced the overall runtime, even though no scenes were removed.

Additionally, the team confirmed that the smoking-related disclaimer, mandatory in theatres, is not required on the OTT version. That also contributed to the shorter on-screen length.

The clarification has reassured fans who were worried about missing content. With the issue settled, Su From So continues its digital journey on JioHotstar, reaching a wider audience after a successful theatrical run.