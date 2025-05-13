Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 to be released soon!

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10th and 12th results wait is almost over. As per recent updates, the process of evaluating answer sheets is almost complete, and the process of drafting the results is in its last phase. This indicates that the results could be declared anytime soon. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be released in May.

How to Check the Rajasthan Board Result 2025

After the results are declared, students can download their mark sheets from the official website of RBSE, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Follow these steps to check your results:

Go to the official website of RBSE.

Click on the corresponding link to result - RBSE 12th Result 2025 or RBSE 10th Result 2025.

Enter your roll number and date of birth on the login page.

Click on 'submit' to see your result.

Download the result and keep it for future reference.

What to Expect in the Rajasthan Board Result 2025

The Rajasthan Board 12th results 2025 will be declared via a press conference, where the pass percentage overall, district-wise results, and pass percentage of boys and girls will be revealed. The mark sheets will contain information like:

Student's Name

Roll Number

School Name

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks (Theory and Practical)

Total Marks

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Last Year's Result Highlights

For comparison, the results of last year's Class 12th were declared on May 20. The commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage with 98.95% of students passing, followed by the science stream with 97.73% and the arts stream with 96.88%. Girls performed better than boys in the science stream, achieving a pass percentage of 98.90% as against 97.08% for boys.

Stay Tuned for Updates

Students are requested to monitor the official website for information on the announcement of the result. As the evaluation process is nearly finished, the wait for Rajasthan Board Result 2025 will soon be over.

Also read: RRB NTPC 2025: Exam Schedule Announced for 11,558 Vacancies