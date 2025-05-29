Punjab Schools Summer Holidays from June 2 to 30!

Given the intense heatwave that has gripped Punjab, the state government has announced summer holidays for all schools. According to the official notification, government, aided, recognized, and private schools in Punjab will be closed from June 2 to June 30, 2025. The decision has been made to ensure the health and well-being of school-going children, who are at risk of suffering from heat-related diseases.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for various regions of Punjab, predicting heatwave conditions in the days to come. The temperatures in most districts, such as Bathinda, Patiala, and Amritsar, have touched 44 degrees Celsius and above, creating worry for the health of children. The searing heat has forced the government to go ahead with proactive steps to ensure the safety of students.

Early Start to the Summer Holidays

The move to shift the summer holidays has been well-received by students and parents. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains stated categorically that the health of students is of prime importance, and the government made the decision after consulting the health department. The government has acted with a precautionary mindset in order to avoid heat-related problems for children, which can be severe and even fatal in extreme situations.

The longer summer vacation will give students a welcome relief from the hot weather. Parents may relax with the assurance that their children are indoors and not subjected to the extreme weather conditions. Parents are, however, encouraged to take precautions to protect the health and well-being of their children.

Schools are likely to reopen on July 1, 2025, subject to weather conditions. The government will keep on observing the weather forecast and make necessary decisions for the safety and well-being of the students.

Punjab government's move to announce a longer summer holiday for schools is a good decision, given the acute heatwave engulfing the state. With the move to give importance to the health and well-being of the students, the government has taken a positive step towards avoiding heat-related ailments. The longer holiday will give the children much relief, and parents can breathe easy knowing that their kids are protected and safe.

