RPF Constable Result 2025 to be released in June

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to announce the RPF Constable Result 2025 in June for the 4,208 vacancies previously announced. Those who sat for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can view their results on the websites of the regional railways.

When to Expect the Result

The CBT for RPF Constable 2025 was held on various dates, i.e., March 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 17, and 18. Based on previous trends, the result will be released within a month of the exam date.

How to Check the RPF Constable Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps to check the RPF Constable Result 2025:

Check the official RRB website: Open rrbcdg.gov.in or the concerned regional website.

Click on the result link: Search for the link named "RPF Constable 2025 CBT Result" on the home page.

Download the result PDF: Click on the RPF Constable PDF result file, which will open the merit list on the screen.

Save for future use: Download and save the result PDF for future use.

What to Expect in the Result

The result of the RPF Constable 2025 will be published in the form of a PDF that will contain the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Along with the result, category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards will also be published by the RRB. The scorecards of the candidates can be downloaded by providing the user ID, password, and captcha code.

Next Steps

Eligible candidates in the CBT will be shortlisted for the PET and PMT. They must also go through document verification, so they should have all original documents ready beforehand.

By following these steps and staying updated, candidates can easily verify their RPF Constable Result 2025 and proceed with the selection process.

