SBI PO Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket Released @sbi.co.in; Check Steps Here!

The 2025 SBI PO test hall pass has been made available by the State Bank of India (SBI). The interview phase involves the Officer of Probation (PO). Interview participation is open to those who passed the mains exam. The hall passes are now available on sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.

You must download the admission cards by June 9 at the latest. Candidates must input their date of birth in the format DD-MM-YY or their registration number and password to download their admit card for the PO interview round.

How to Download SBI PO Admit Card 2025?

To obtain entry tickets, candidates can adhere to the guidelines provided:

Go to sbi.co.in, the official website.

Look for the "Careers" option on the site.

Choose the "Current Openings" tab after clicking the "JOIN SBI" link in the menu bar.

In the Current Openings section, look for and click on "Recruitment of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2024-25/22)."

To access the login page for the admit card, click the "Call Letter for Interview" link.

Enter the necessary login information.

The SBI PO interview call letter will appear on the screen.

Please print a copy of the admit card after downloading it for your records.

Along with the candidate's and exam counselor's signatures, the admit card contains the following information: the candidate's name, roll number, photo, date of birth, category, exam center details, shift timings, interview duration, and vital instructions. A total of 600 probationary officer positions will be filled via this recruitment campaign.