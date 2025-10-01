Punjab School Holidays October 2025: Complete Date-Wise List

With the festive season just around the corner, Punjab's students and parents are looking forward to knowing the school holiday timetable for October 2025. Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, and Diwali are just a few of the major celebrations lined up this month. Below is a comprehensive list of Punjab school holidays for October 2025.

School Holidays in October 2025

The Punjab school holiday calendar in October 2025 has a number of holidays, which will give students plenty of time to relax and recharge. The major holidays are:

October 2, Thursday: Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) and Gandhi Jayanti

October 7, Tuesday: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 20, Monday: Diwali

October 22, Wednesday: Vishwakarma Puja

Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations

This year, Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on October 2, 2025. Punjab schools will remain closed on the day to enable students to attend celebrations and honor the Father of the Nation.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Celebrations

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, on October 7, 2025, is an important cultural festival in Punjab. Schools will be closed on this day, allowing students to learn about the literary and spiritual achievements of Maharishi Valmiki.

Diwali Break

Diwali, which falls on October 20, 2025, is expected to provide students with a long vacation, and schools have announced October 21, 2025, as a post-Diwali holiday. This will provide students and teachers with a 4-5 day festival vacation.

Main Points

Five of the biggest school vacations in Punjab during October 2025

Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra fall on the same day, October 2, 2025

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is a significant cultural festival in Punjab

Diwali break will be 4-5 days

Parents and students can schedule family get-togethers, travel, or studies based on this holiday calendar

Parents and students can plan ahead and maximize their holidays by knowing the school holiday calendar. Keep posted for any last-minute school closure or other holidays declared during the month.

Also read: Ayudha Puja 2025: History, Importance, and How It Is Celebrated