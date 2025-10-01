US Government Shutdown Again: What Happened 7 Years Ago

The United States entered an official government shutdown at midnight on October 1, after the Republican-controlled Senate failed to pass a spending bill on September 30.

Key points of contention included funding for healthcare programs and the extension of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare. Democrats refused to support the Republican bill unless recent Medicaid cuts, enacted under President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” in July, were reversed.

The last comparable shutdown occurred seven years ago, during Trump’s previous presidency.

What is a US Government Shutdown?

The US federal government is funded through appropriations bills passed by Congress (House and Senate) and signed into law by the President.

These appropriations must be enacted, or temporarily extended, by October 1 each year to fund operations for the new fiscal year.

If Congress fails to pass a full-year appropriations bill or a short-term continuing resolution before the deadline, a “funding gap” arises. Under the Antideficiency Act, federal agencies are barred from spending money without valid appropriations. As a result, all non-essential operations are suspended until funding is restored.

What Happened in 2018–19?

The previous US government shutdown occurred in 2018–2019, lasting 35 days from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019. It remains the longest shutdown in US history.

The dispute centered on President Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion in funding for a US–Mexico border wall. Democrats and some Republicans opposed the proposal, arguing that federal funds should instead address domestic, social, and humanitarian needs.

In December 2018, the Senate passed an appropriations bill without wall funding, signaling bipartisan willingness to keep the government open. However, President Trump refused to sign any bill that excluded wall funding, effectively threatening to veto alternative proposals.

Republican lawmakers, particularly in the House, were pressured by conservative factions to back Trump’s demand. Meanwhile, others, including Senate leaders, hesitated to advance a bill the President would reject.

When no agreement was reached before the deadline, funding authority lapsed on December 22, 2018. This forced a partial government shutdown that disrupted numerous federal agencies.

Around 800,000 federal employees were either furloughed or required to work without immediate pay.

Services ranging from national park operations to regulatory inspections and permitting processes were suspended or slowed.

How the Shutdown Ended

Negotiations dragged on through January 2019 before lawmakers reached a compromise. On January 25, 2019, President Trump signed a short-term continuing resolution to reopen the government while broader budget talks continued.

The deal authorized some additional funding for border security, though far short of the $5.7 billion originally demanded. In February 2019, a full appropriations package was passed to fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, all federal employees impacted by the shutdown received back pay for the days they were furloughed or worked without compensation.

In the end, the shutdown was resolved through a temporary funding bridge, political negotiation, and compromise over the contested issue of border wall funding.