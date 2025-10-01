Ayudha Puja 2025: History, Importance, and How It Is Celebrated

Ayudha Puja, also referred to as Shastra Puja or Astra Puja, is a celebration acknowledging the significance of instruments, weapons, and daily tools in our lives. This special observance is a part of Navratri, particularly observed in the southern states of India. Ayudha Puja in 2025 will be observed on Wednesday, October 1, coinciding with Maha Navami of the Navratri festivities.

Ayudha Puja 2025: Date and Muhurat

The auspicious day of Ayudha Puja is October 1, 2025. As per the Hindu calendar, Navami Tithi starts at 6:06 PM on September 30 and continues until 7:01 PM on October 1. The most auspicious time for conduct of the rituals, called the Vijaya Muhurat, is between 2:09 PM and 2:57 PM. The next day, October 2, will witness the grand celebration of Mysore Dasara.

Cultural Significance of Ayudha Puja

The festival was originally dedicated to the worship of weapons by soldiers who used to pray before going to war. The tradition has come to encompass the worshipping of any equipment or instrument utilized to aid in daily work and livelihood.

Artisans and craftsmen worship their tools.

Students and businesspeople revere their books and documents.

Families even adorn and worship their cars as indicators of progress and mobility.

The underlying theme is to thank the tools which support one towards success, knowledge, and prosperity. Many devotees also keep books, ledgers, and learning materials in the puja, as sacred objects of learning.

Mythological Origins

The celebration has strong roots in the myth of Goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasura, the buffalo asura. According to myth, the gods gave Durga divine weapons to vanquish the asura. She defeated him after a bloody nine-day fight on the night before Navami. Adoring weapons, books, and tools on Ayudha Puja symbolizes paying homage to the divine power and tools that brought her victory.

Rituals and Traditions

Ayudha Puja is devoutly observed at home and work as well. Preparations typically start with cleaning and ornamentation.

Equipment, books, and tools are ornamented with sandalwood paste, turmeric, kumkum, flowers, and garlands.

Vehicles are decorated with banana saplings, mango leaves, and vermilion marks on them.

Breaking a white pumpkin smeared with turmeric and vermilion in front of vehicles is a special ritual to ward off negativity.

In some areas, Saraswati Puja is also done on the same day, where people pray for knowledge and education.

The rituals are completed by chanting mantras, performing aarti, and offering flowers.

The Spirit of the Festival

Not just a religious ritual, Ayudha Puja is one of thanksgiving—a recognition of the tools, skills, and provisions that support our daily lives. It perfectly unites mythology with contemporary traditions, making it one of the most beloved celebrations throughout Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala.