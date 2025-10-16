Puducherry School Holiday: Students Get Seven Days Off for Diwali 2025

Students in Puducherry are in for a treat this festive season, as schools have announced a seven-day Diwali holiday following the completion of quarterly exams on October 14. The extended break gives students a well-timed opportunity to relax, celebrate, and spend quality time with their families.

In comparison to previous years, this year’s Diwali break is significantly longer. Last year, for example, Diwali fell on a Thursday, and the Tamil Nadu government declared an additional holiday on Friday, resulting in a four-day weekend. This year, the nearly week-long break offers students ample time to enjoy festivities and travel with their loved ones.

Academic Schedule

The School Education Department has confirmed that regular academic activities will resume on October 22. Students will return to school refreshed and ready to continue their studies, while teachers and staff will also benefit from the extended time to recharge before classes resume.

For students across Puducherry, this week-long Diwali holiday promises the perfect blend of rest, celebration, and family bonding, making it one of the longest school breaks in recent years.