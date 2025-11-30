Public Holiday on December 2 in Pune Rural Areas for Local Body Election

The Maharashtra Government has declared December 2 a public holiday for voters in select parts of Pune district as nagar parishad and nagar panchayat elections are set to take place. The holiday—applicable with full pay—covers only the regions going to the polls, while the rest of the district, including major urban centres, will remain fully operational.

Holiday Applicable Only in Poll-Bound Zones

A government resolution issued on Friday confirms that the paid holiday applies strictly to 18 nagar parishads and nagar panchayats that will see voting on December 2.

Employees working within these jurisdictions will receive a paid day off, regardless of whether they are employed in government or private establishments.

The GR further notes that voters residing in polling areas but working outside those limits are also eligible for paid leave.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi clarified the scope of the announcement, stating, “The public holiday will be restricted to rural areas covered by the 18 local bodies. Urban areas will function normally.”

No Holiday for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Cities

Workers and students under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will not receive any holiday. Offices, commercial establishments, institutions, and schools in these city limits are expected to operate as usual.

What Will Remain Closed

Government and private offices within poll-bound nagar parishad and nagar panchayat limits

Establishments employing staff who reside in polling areas, even if the office itself is elsewhere

Educational institutions in rural polling zones are expected to follow the holiday order, subject to individual notifications

What Will Stay Open

All establishments within PMC and PCMC city limits

Corporate offices, private companies, and commercial outlets in non-polling areas

Schools and colleges in urban regions

Public transport services, including city buses and intercity movement

Campaigning Deadline and Result Timeline

Political campaigning will officially end at 10 pm on December 1, as per the State Election Commission (SEC). Post-deadline, rallies, loudspeaker use, and public meetings will be prohibited.

Key dates:

Polling: December 2

Campaign Ends: December 1, 10 pm

Counting of Votes: December 3

As rural pockets prepare for polling day, the rest of Pune will continue its routine, with voters in designated areas receiving a paid break to participate in the democratic process.