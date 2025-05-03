PSEB Result 2025: Punjab Board Class 10, 12 Results Out Soon

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is in the process of assessing answer sheets for the academic year 2024-2025. Class 10 and Class 12 exam results are eagerly awaited by students all over Punjab, as these results prove to be a determining factor in the future of their education and career prospects.

Examination Overview

The Class 10 examinations were organized from March 10 to April 4, 2025, whereas Class 12 students took their exams from February 13 to April 4, 2025, at various centers across the state. The examinations were held by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), and the results are going to be announced soon.

Expected Result Date

Even though the PSEB hasn't officially published a confirmation date for the specific result date yet, past patterns provide a pretty good estimate. According to results last year, the PSEB Class 10 results came out on April 18 and the Class 12 results came out on April 30. Going by that pattern, the PSEB Result 2025 is likely to be released at the end of April or the beginning of May.

How to Check PSEB Result 2025 Online

After the declaration of results, students can use these steps to check and download their scorecards:

Go to pseb.ac.in in your browser.

On the home page, find the "Results" tab and click on it.

Select "PSEB Class 10th Result 2025" or "PSEB Class 12th Result 2025."

Enter your Roll Number as printed on your admit card.

Click on the submit button to show your result on the screen.

Save the result and take a print for future use.

Other Methods to View PSEB Results 2025

Apart from the official website, students can view their results on the following platforms:

DigiLocker: The students who are registered with DigiLocker will be able to view digital copies of marksheets, which are verified and valid in an official context.

SMS service: The results of Class 10 will be made available through SMS by typing PB10 Roll Number and sending to 56767650.

Minimum Passing Marks and Qualification Criteria

Students are required to achieve the following to pass in PSEB Class 10 and 12 board examinations:

Theory examinations: A minimum mark of 33% in every subject.

Overall aggregate: 33% or higher overall from all the subjects taken together.

Practical/internal assessment (wherever applicable): Marks secured during the practical examinations or internal tests will also go toward the final mark and should have the minimum required score.

Provisional vs. Original Marksheet

The provisional result is online and may be used on an interim basis for applications and admissions. The original marksheets and passing certificates shall be provided by respective schools a few days after the announcement of the final result. Students are requested to cross-verify their name, class-wise and subject-wise marks on provisional as well as final documents.

Conclusion

PSEB is likely to announce the results of Classes 10 and 12 soon. Students are advised to keep a regular check on the official website and news websites for latest updates on result declarations. Since the evaluation process is nearly complete, students can prepare themselves to view their results online and proceed with the further actions for their educational and career prospects.

