Odisha OTET Results 2026 Out at bseodisha.nic.in: Direct Link Here

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has announced the results of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 conducted in December 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in, from 2:00 PM onwards.

The declaration brings relief to thousands of aspirants across the state who had been awaiting the outcome of the eligibility test, a mandatory qualification for teaching positions in Odisha.

Over 1.06 Lakh Candidates Qualify

This year, a total of 1,60,420 candidates registered for OTET Paper I and Paper II. Of these, 1,53,747 candidates appeared for the examination, while 6,673 remained absent.

According to the official data released by the board, 1,06,041 candidates have qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 68.97%.

Paper-wise Performance

Paper I (Primary Level):

Out of 47,731 registered candidates, 45,091 appeared and 32,087 qualified, recording a pass percentage of 71.16%.

Paper II (Upper Primary Level):

Of the 1,12,689 registered candidates, 1,08,656 appeared and 73,954 cleared the exam, with a pass percentage of 68.05%.

The board is expected to release a detailed category-wise break-up of qualified candidates soon.

How to Check OTET Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the link titled “OTET Result 2026” or “OTET December 2025 Result”

Enter registration number and date of birth

Click on ‘Submit’

View and download the scorecard

Take printouts for future reference

What the Scorecard Contains

The OTET scorecard includes key details such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Parent’s name

Paper appeared (Paper I or Paper II)

Section-wise marks

Total marks and percentage

Qualifying status

Category-wise rank (if applicable)

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details. In case of discrepancies, they should contact the BSE Odisha helpline or visit the board office with supporting documents.

Digitised Certificates & OMR Sheets

Qualified candidates can download their digitised OTET certificates from February 12, 2026 (4:00 PM onwards) upon payment of the prescribed fee. Hard copies will be issued later by the board.

Candidates who did not qualify can download their OMR answer sheets from the official website until February 18, 2026 (available from 4:00 PM today).

OTET: An Eligibility Test, Not Direct Recruitment

The board has clarified that OTET is purely a qualifying examination. Clearing the test does not guarantee a teaching job but makes candidates eligible to apply for recruitment in government and private schools across Odisha.

With over 1.06 lakh candidates clearing the examination this year, the 68.97% pass rate reflects a competitive yet balanced evaluation process. For those who did not qualify, the board is expected to announce the next OTET cycle later this year, offering another opportunity to secure eligibility.