Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: When and where to watch online!?

Among the films released during the Sankranthi season in Tollywood this year, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi remains the only title yet to make its digital debut. While other festive releases have already found their way to streaming platforms, this action-drama is still awaiting confirmation of its OTT premiere.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the film struggled at the box office. Intense competition from other Sankranthi releases and Ravi Teja’s recent run of underwhelming performances affected its theatrical prospects. As a result, the movie failed to generate the expected numbers during its cinema run.

However, the situation appears different in the digital space. There is considerable interest among viewers who prefer to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. Initial reports suggested that the movie would begin streaming on ZEE5 on February 13. Recent speculation, however, indicates that the release may have been postponed to February 20. With no official confirmation yet, fans are eagerly awaiting clarity from the streaming platform.

Despite its disappointing theatrical outcome, the film is expected to draw attention online. The curiosity surrounding its OTT arrival could translate into strong viewership once it becomes available.

The movie features Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies. Supporting roles are played by Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Tarak Ponnappa, and Muralidhar Goud. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, the film’s soundtrack has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

An official announcement regarding the digital premiere date is expected soon, which should put an end to the ongoing speculation.

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