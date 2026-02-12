Raja Saab Trolls Rise After OTT; Maruthi Avoided by Top Stars

Maruthi has seen ups and downs before. Like many commercial filmmakers, he has delivered both hits and misfires. But the scale of criticism he is currently facing after The Raja Saab suggests this isn’t just another routine setback — it’s a credibility crisis.

When the film hit theatres, the response was lukewarm. But the real storm erupted after its OTT premiere. Social media platforms quickly turned into trial courts, with users dissecting scenes, sharing clipped sequences, and mocking what they described as outdated humour and painfully predictable writing. Screenshots and short video clips went viral, amplifying the ridicule far beyond regular film criticism.

What appears to have hurt more than box-office numbers is the narrative that the filmmaker is “stuck in time.” Viewers accused the film of recycling tropes that no longer resonate with today’s audience. In an era where storytelling standards have evolved rapidly, the backlash suggests that audiences are no longer willing to excuse lazy writing under the label of “mass entertainment.”

The trolling escalated to uncomfortable levels, with some netizens even drawing comparisons to Meher Ramesh — a name often invoked online to symbolise big-budget disappointments. While such comparisons may be harsh, they underline how quickly perception can shift in the digital age.

Industry buzz indicates that this negative momentum could have practical consequences. Though Maruthi recently claimed he would be directing a film with Chiranjeevi, insiders suggest that locking in star dates may not be as straightforward as it once was. In Tollywood’s highly competitive ecosystem, perception often influences opportunity. When social media sentiment turns aggressively negative, it inevitably makes producers and actors cautious.

More concerning is the larger question: Has Maruthi’s brand — once associated with breezy, youth-centric entertainers — lost its sharpness? He originally carved a niche with small-to-mid-budget films featuring fresh faces and relatable humour. Those films worked because they felt rooted, energetic, and tuned to their target audience.

The current criticism implies that somewhere along the way, that instinct dulled.

Trade observers argue that it would be premature to write him off entirely. Telugu cinema has repeatedly seen directors bounce back after severe setbacks. However, a comeback will require more than defensive interviews or star-driven announcements. It will demand reinvention — sharper writing, contemporary sensibilities, and perhaps a return to the smaller, content-driven space that once defined his success.

For now, Maruthi stands at a crossroads. The industry is watching closely. His next film won’t just be another release — it will be a referendum on whether he can evolve or whether The Raja Saab marks the beginning of a prolonged slump.