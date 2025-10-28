October 29 Tamil Nadu School Holiday due to Cyclone Montha?

While Cyclone Montha continues to lash Tamil Nadu's weather, people are awaiting an official announcement on school holidays on October 29. Even though the official word hasn't come yet, a number of districts are likely to face heavy showers, which could result in school closures.

Districts Under Alert

Some of the districts in Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, are placed under an orange or yellow alert for the forthcoming cyclone. Heavy to very heavy rain has been warned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in these districts, along with wind speeds of up to 50-60 kmph.

Possible School Holiday in Tamil Nadu

Since the weather conditions, there are chances of school holidays being announced in Tamil Nadu on October 29. Indeed, as per reports, schools in districts such as Tiruvallur may be shut because of heavy rains. Yet, an official announcement is pending to affirm the same.

Probs of School Holiday in Certain Districts

Based on latest reports, certain districts have the following probabilities of school holidays:

Tiruvallur: 60% possibility of a school holiday as very heavy rain

Chennai: 50% possibility of school holiday as heavy rain

Ranipet: 50% possibility of school holiday as heavy rain

Kanchipuram: 50% possibility of school holiday as heavy rain

Stay Informed

It's important to keep yourself updated with the recent weather forecast and official statements from the Tamil Nadu government or local administration about school holidays. We'll update you once more information is made available

Also read: Half-Day Holiday for Schools in Thiruvananthapuram District Today, Oct 28!