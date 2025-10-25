October 27 School Holiday or not?

As India moves deeper into the festive season, questions are being raised about whether schools will have a holiday on Monday, October 27, 2025. The day marks the main celebration of Chhath Puja, an important festival dedicated to the Sun God, and also coincides with an orange alert for heavy rainfall in parts of South India. Several states have announced school holidays, while others are likely to follow suit depending on local conditions.

Here’s a detailed look at state-wise school holidays and weather-related updates for October 27.

Bihar

In Bihar, where Chhath Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals, schools will remain closed till October 29, 2025, for the Diwali and Chhath holidays. Educational institutions had already begun their festive break on October 18, and are set to reopen on October 30. This extended holiday allows students, teachers, and families to fully participate in the Chhath rituals.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand is expected to observe school holidays on October 27 and 28 in line with Bihar’s calendar. Although an official notification from the state government is awaited, most schools traditionally remain closed during these two main days of Chhath Puja — the evening and morning Arghya.

Uttar Pradesh

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Chhath Puja is celebrated with devotion, several districts are likely to declare school holidays on October 28 and 29, and in some areas, on October 27 as well. Schools in cities such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Ballia may follow the Bihar model and observe a three-day holiday to facilitate festive celebrations. Official announcements from district education departments are expected shortly.

Delhi

In the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a public holiday on Monday, October 27, 2025, for Chhath Puja. Consequently, all government schools and most private institutions will remain closed. With over 1,300 Chhath ghats being prepared for devotees, the Delhi government has also made special arrangements for smooth and safe celebrations.

West Bengal

In West Bengal, while Jagadhatri Puja on October 31 is the main upcoming festival holiday, many regions with a significant Chhath observance will also see school holidays on October 27 and 28. Schools in these areas are expected to remain closed to allow families to take part in Chhath Puja rituals, followed by another holiday at the end of the month for Jagadhatri Puja.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh: Weather-Related Holidays Likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (12–20 cm within 24 hours) in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, on October 27, 2025.

The weather activity is linked to a low-pressure system developing in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into Cyclone Montha by October 27, bringing strong winds and intense rain.

Due to this, schools in coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining parts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to be closed on October 27 as a precautionary measure. Local administrations will issue official notifications depending on the rainfall situation.

