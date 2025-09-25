October 2025 School Holidays: Dussehra, Diwali, and Festival Breaks

The festive month has arrived, and it has brought good news for students in India. October 2025 is going to be a month of festivities such as Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, and other festivals that occur at the state level. Schools and colleges are scheduling long holidays, leaving children with sufficient time to spend time with family and friends amidst the celebrations.

Bihar

In Bihar, major festivals will see schools closed. Children will have a four-day break from September 29 to October 2, 2025, during Durga Puja. Private schools will, however, close between September 27 and October 2, with some schools reopening on October 3. These longer holidays give students the ideal time to celebrate and spend time with their families.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, schools will remain shut privately from September 27 to October 5. The government schools will remain shut for a period of September 29 to October 2, and they will reopen on October 6. The holiday is timed to coincide with Dussehra festivities so that students can attend the celebrations.

Chhattisgarh

Schools in Chhattisgarh will be closed for six days, starting from September 29 to October 4, to celebrate Dussehra, which is October 2 this year. The vacation also coincides with the nationwide celebration of Gandhi Jayanti. Diwali festivals will follow later during the month, with schools shutting down for six days from October 20 to October 25. With the weekly Sunday holiday on October 26 included, students will get an extended festive break before classes resume on Monday, October 27.

Delhi

In Delhi, there are a few holidays scheduled in October 2025 to celebrate major festivals and events. Schools will be closed on Dussehra (October 2), Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (October 7), Karwa Chauth (October 10), Diwali (October 21), Govardhan Puja (October 22), and Bhai Dooj (October 23). Dhanteras on October 18 might also be a holiday in some schools.

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will also have multiple breaks in October. Closures on Mahanavami (October 1), Vijayadashami/Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (October 7), Karwa Chauth (October 10), Ahoi Ashtami (October 13), Dhanteras (October 18), Naraka Chaturdashi (October 20), Diwali (October 21), Govardhan Puja (October 22), Halshasthi (October 27), and Chhath Puja (October 28, particularly in Eastern UP). Certain of these holidays, especially on Saturdays or minor festivals, are subject to the school or district.

Final Note

October 2025 will be a celebratory month for students with extended holidays that both incorporate traditional festivals and cultural celebrations. Students and parents are recommended to look out for local school bulletins for any differences in holiday dates, as private and government schools might have a slightly different calendar. These holidays provide students with an opportunity to spend quality time with family while engaging in India's rich cultural heritage.

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