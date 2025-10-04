October 2025 Holidays in Delhi Schools: Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja Breaks

With the festive season knocking at the door, Delhi students can enjoy a month of festivities and holidays. October 2025 is going to be one such month, as it has plenty of significant holidays and festivals awaiting, like Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja. In this article, we will examine the list of school holidays in October 2025, including the Diwali break timetabling in Delhi and NCR schools.

List of Delhi School Holidays in October 2025

Below is the full list of gazetted and commonly observed school holidays in Delhi in October 2025:

October 2 (Thursday) - Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (Gandhi Jayanti) & Dussehra

October 7 (Tuesday) - Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

October 10 (Friday) - Karva Chauth

October 20 (Monday) - Diwali (Deepavali) & Naraka Chaturdasi

October 22 (Wednesday) - Govardhan Puja (buried in Diwali break in most schools)

October 23 (Thursday) - Bhai Dooj (buried in Diwali break in most schools)

October 28 (Tuesday) - Chhath Puja

Diwali Break in Delhi Schools (October 2025)

The Diwali vacation is among the longest vacations in Delhi schools in October. Various schools have slightly different calendars for the festivity break:

A few private schools such as Delhi Public School (DPS) will observe Diwali holiday from October 18 to October 28, which includes Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja.

Some Delhi-NCR schools will observe a shorter Diwali holiday from October 19 (Saturday) to October 23 (Thursday – Bhai Dooj).

Tips for Parents and Students

Although Delhi schools are likely to adhere to the above holiday calendar in October 2025, changes or modifications might be introduced by the authorities of individual schools based on their academic calendar and internal regulations. Hence, students and parents are suggested to remain informed about official school announcements, circulars, and websites for the definite confirmation of holidays and the precise duration of Diwali vacations.

Conclusion

October 2025 will be a merry and fun month for students in Delhi, with quite a few major holidays and festivals scheduled. From Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath Puja, schools will be closed on more than one occasion, providing students with a well-deserved respite. We hope this article has given you the information you need regarding school holidays in Delhi in October 2025. Happy celebrating!

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