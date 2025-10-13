October 13 School Holiday: Diwali Break and Weather Updates

As the festival of lights draws near, schools across India are witnessing extended holidays, combining festive breaks with weather-related closures. While many states have declared official Diwali vacations, others are facing temporary shutdowns due to persistent rainfall and safety concerns. Here’s an overview of school holiday schedules and updates from different regions starting October 13, 2025.

Rajasthan: Extended Diwali Break for Schools

Students in Rajasthan are enjoying an early start to the festive season as schools across the state shut down for Diwali on October 13. According to the state Education Department, the vacation will continue until October 24, offering a 12-day holiday period. This year’s schedule provides a longer festive break, beginning right after the weekend and allowing families ample time for celebrations and travel.

Uttar Pradesh: Five-Day Holiday Declared

In Uttar Pradesh, the Education Department has issued a notice confirming Diwali holidays from October 20 to October 23. With Sunday, October 19, already being a non-working day, students will get a total of five consecutive days off. The announcement ensures that both students and teachers have sufficient time to celebrate and prepare for the festival.

Bihar: Extended Holidays for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Schools in Bihar will begin their festive break from October 18, marking the start of an extended vacation period that will cover both Diwali and Chhath Puja. The state’s education authorities have allowed this longer holiday window to accommodate the continuous sequence of festivals, giving students the chance to participate fully in religious and cultural events.

West Bengal: Weather Forces Temporary School Closures

Heavy rains and landslides over the weekend have affected normal life in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong regions of West Bengal. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) ordered all schools to remain closed as a precautionary measure. While institutions are expected to reopen on October 13, authorities have urged parents and schools to stay updated in case the situation worsens and closures are extended further.

Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir): Weather-Dependent Decisions Awaited

In Jammu & Kashmir, especially in parts of the Jammu Division, rainfall continues to disrupt normal routines. Education authorities are closely monitoring the weather before announcing any formal holidays. Parents have been advised to follow local administration updates for any new circulars related to school operations during the Diwali week.

Karnataka: Schools Shut for Statewide Survey

Unlike other states, schools in Karnataka are closed not for Diwali, but due to the Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey being carried out across the state. The government ordered schools to remain closed from October 8 to October 18 to facilitate the completion of the survey. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that since the process began on September 22, additional time was required, leading to the extension of the break. Teachers are assisting in the survey, and no academic activities will take place during this period.

With the festive spirit in full swing and unpredictable weather in some regions, schools across India are witnessing varied holiday schedules this October. Parents and students are advised to keep track of official notices from local education departments to stay informed about any last-minute changes or extended closures.