NTA CSIR UGC NET June 2025: Registration, Eligibility, and Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET examination for June 2025 open. Eligible candidates now can apply for this highly competitive national-level exam at the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in. The window for online application will be available until June 23, 2025.

Important Dates to Keep in Mind

Online application closing date: June 23, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Last fee payment date: June 24, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Correction window: June 25 to June 26, 2025 (11:59 PM)

Dates of Exam: July 26, 27, and 28, 2025

Eligibility Criteria: Satisfying the Requirements

For eligibility in the CSIR NET 2025 test, candidates need to have the required academic background in the appropriate science topics. For the Junior Research Fellowship, the candidates should also fulfill the required age requirement. There is no age restriction for the post of Assistant Professor, as long as the educational criteria are fulfilled.

Step-by-Step Application Procedure

The candidates can go through the following steps to finish the registration process:

Visit the Official Website: csirnet.nta.ac.in and search for the 'Joint CSIR-UGC-NET June 2025: Click here to register/login' option.

and search for the 'Joint CSIR-UGC-NET June 2025: Click here to register/login' option. Register Yourself: Generate your login credentials with a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the Application Form: Provide your personal, academic, and contact information as needed.

Upload Documents and Pay the Fee: Upload all documents in the proper format and make the fee payment.

Submit the Form: Print the confirmation page and retain a copy for future purposes.

The Importance of CSIR UGC NET

The CSIR UGC NET is a country-level test that evaluates the fitness of Indian nationals for teaching and research positions. Passing this test can result in:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Eligibility for appointment as an Assistant Professor

Admission to PhD courses in universities and research organizations throughout India

This test is an important step for those who wish to build a career in scientific research or academics. Now that the registration has been made open, those who wish to follow their dreams can start taking their first steps.

