NIOS 10th Result 2025 Out Soon: Check results at results.nios.ac.in

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will post the Class 10th Result 2025 on its official portal, results.nios.ac.in. Candidates who took the exams, conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025, can verify their marks and individual details in the marksheet.

Important Points

Result Date: June 2025

Official Portal: results.nios.ac.in

Credentials Needed: Enrollment number and security captcha code

Method of Result: Online

Step-by-Step Guide to Check NIOS 10th Result 2025 Online

To check the NIOS 10th Result 2025, students can simply follow these steps:

Log in to the official website: results.nios.ac.in

Fill in the login credentials: Enrollment number and captcha code

Submit: Click on the submit button to see the result

Save and print: Save the marksheet for further use and take a printout

Alternative Method: DigiLocker App

Students may also download and check their NIOS result 2025 using the DigiLocker app. The app is a convenient, secure, and digital platform to access documents like academic records.

Marksheet Details

The NIOS marksheet will contain the following details:

Student's name: According to the registration details

Birthdate: According to the registration details

Roll number: According to the registration details

Scores: Marks secured in each subject

Important Documents for NIOS Registration

To finish the registration procedure, students have to upload the following documents:

Latest passport photo: With black ink signature

Identification that can be verified: Like a passport, ration card, or Aadhaar card

Proof of birthdate: Like a birth certificate or Class 8 marksheet

Proof of residency: Like a utility bill or a rent agreement

Class 8 marksheet: For registration in the secondary course

Class 10 marksheet: For senior secondary course registration (in case applicable)

Checking Result by Name

Students who want to see their NIOS Class 10 results by name can check on third-party websites that provide this facility. The official website of NIOS does not provide the facility for name-wise result checking.

