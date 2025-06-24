NIOS 10th Result 2025 Out Soon: Check results at results.nios.ac.in
National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will post the Class 10th Result 2025 on its official portal, results.nios.ac.in. Candidates who took the exams, conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025, can verify their marks and individual details in the marksheet.
Important Points
- Result Date: June 2025
- Official Portal: results.nios.ac.in
- Credentials Needed: Enrollment number and security captcha code
- Method of Result: Online
Step-by-Step Guide to Check NIOS 10th Result 2025 Online
To check the NIOS 10th Result 2025, students can simply follow these steps:
- Log in to the official website: results.nios.ac.in
- Fill in the login credentials: Enrollment number and captcha code
- Submit: Click on the submit button to see the result
- Save and print: Save the marksheet for further use and take a printout
Alternative Method: DigiLocker App
Students may also download and check their NIOS result 2025 using the DigiLocker app. The app is a convenient, secure, and digital platform to access documents like academic records.
Marksheet Details
The NIOS marksheet will contain the following details:
- Student's name: According to the registration details
- Birthdate: According to the registration details
- Roll number: According to the registration details
- Scores: Marks secured in each subject
Important Documents for NIOS Registration
To finish the registration procedure, students have to upload the following documents:
- Latest passport photo: With black ink signature
- Identification that can be verified: Like a passport, ration card, or Aadhaar card
- Proof of birthdate: Like a birth certificate or Class 8 marksheet
- Proof of residency: Like a utility bill or a rent agreement
- Class 8 marksheet: For registration in the secondary course
- Class 10 marksheet: For senior secondary course registration (in case applicable)
Checking Result by Name
Students who want to see their NIOS Class 10 results by name can check on third-party websites that provide this facility. The official website of NIOS does not provide the facility for name-wise result checking.
Also read: UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Released for June 27 Exam — Download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in