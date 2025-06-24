UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Released for June 27 Exam — Download at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET 2025 admit card for the exam scheduled on June 27. Candidates can download it from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in — by entering their application number and date of birth.

Admit cards for exams on June 25 and 26 have already been released. The UGC NET June 2025 exams will take place from June 25 to 29, with two shifts each day — one from 9 am to 12 pm and another from 3 pm to 6 pm.

More admit cards for upcoming exam dates will be released soon.

How to Download the UGC NET Admit Card 2025:

Go to the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click the link for the June 2025 admit card

Enter your application number and date of birth

Submit the details and download your admit card

📌 Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2025

Important Instructions:

Check your admit card carefully. If there are any mistakes in your personal details, contact the NTA helpline right away.

Your exam city slip gives the general test centre location. The admit card provides the full address.

Bring a printed copy of your admit card and valid ID on exam day.

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card strictly.

Final Tips for Candidates:

With the exams just around the corner, it’s important to review the latest syllabus, go through previous papers, and prepare all materials in advance. Staying updated through the official website can help avoid any last-minute issues.